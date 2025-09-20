All Fall plants in Grow a Garden (GaG) and how to get them

There are many types of plants in Grow a Garden. It is very important to know which crop is which in this game. Various items or pets work only on a given type of plant. Moreover, some tasks during events require us to contribute something specific. That’s why we have prepared the list of all crops in the game. However, right now we have Fall and the ongoing Fall Market event, so let’s learn fall type plants.

All Fall type plants in Grow a Garden (GaG) and how to get them

Turnip – it is a common plant that can be purchased in Fall Seeds Shop. Parsley – this uncommon crop is available in Fall Seeds Shop. Corn – it is a rare plant that is in Seeds Shop. Meyer Lemon – another rare plant that can be obtained in Fall Seeds Shop. Carnival Pumpkin – if you want to get this legendary crop, you need to purchase it in Fall Seeds Shop. Pumpkin – as its carnival pumpkin’s cousin, pumpkin is legendary. It is in Seeds Shop. Kniphofia – a mythical plant available in Fall Seeds Shop. Golden Peach – this divine crop can be purchased in Fall Seed Shop. Maple Resin – it is the rarest plant of them all, Transcendent, you can get it in Fall Seed Shop.

Keep in mind that after Fall Market end, the event specific plants might be hard to get. Their only source might be other players (like it was in the case of Bone Blossom). So, if you have a chance to get Maple Resin now, don’t hesitate.