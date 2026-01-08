GTA 6 is not „content complete.” Jason Schreier vs. Tom Henderson in dispute over state of Rockstar's game

Finished or incomplete? Such conflicting information has been received by Rockstar fans from two insiders regarding the content of Grand Theft Auto 6.

It has been 8 months since the release of the second trailer for the new GTA. Since then, players eagerly (and a bit desperately) waiting for the next game from Rockstar Games have basically just gotten another delay from the creators. At least the developer provided an exact date, and unofficial reports suggest that the project already has fully completed content. In other words: this time, nothing should interfere with the timely release of the sixth installment.

GTA 6 "ready" and (not yet) delayed, but "unfinished"?

But as if the lack of info wasn't already a pain for Rockstar fans, even the news about finishing the content was questioned. Jason Schreier conveyed in a new episode of the Button Mash podcast that the game's release on November 19, 2026, remains uncertain, and Rockstar Games is still adding and removing missions, etc.

This means that, contrary to what we heard before, the project isn't fully in the polishing stage yet. They're not just fixing bugs and fine-tuning things before the release; there's still new stuff being added. What is problematic is that Rockstar is known for extreme perfectionism. In other words, even this stage of development will likely take a very long time, and it seems that GTA 6 is not yet at the stage of such testing.

Schreier didn't confirm that there would be another delay in the release of GTA 6, or even that it's likely. The Bloomberg journalist mentioned that a November release isn't set in stone, but it's way more likely than the earlier plan to drop the game at the end of the 2025 fiscal year. What Schreier emphasized with irritation in response to a Reddit thread with a (euphemistically) not-so-great headline.

Tom Henderson, who previously reported that his sources claimed the game's content had been finalized, commented on Schreier's reports. Now he's confirmed it again, but the Insider Gaming journalist isn't sure if the difference in their info compared to Schreier's is just because they're interpreting what "ready" or "finished" means differently. Or, as some internet users suspect, one of them might be providing outdated information.

Hunger for knowledge and fired moles

Of course, there is no way to verify this information, which only deepens the frustration of fans. It was already getting back to its pre-GTA 6 announcement level in 2023, partly because of that. After more than two years, players have only received two trailers without gameplay and further delays, and that's basically it. Hence, the far-fetched investigations and other "teasers" that stemmed from the sheer desperation of fans, who were starved for information by Rockstar.

In recent months, the only consolation for Grand Theft Auto fans was the release date: not only (finally) specific but also "certain," as the completion of work on the sixth installment was supposed to be about polishing the whole thing. So now there are doubts again: can the perfectionist Rockstar really make the release by November, or even by the end of 2026?

What might further increase players' frustration is the information about the dismissal of three more Rockstar Games employees for disseminating confidential data. The studio confirmed this in a statement to IGN. Allegedly, this was not related to the recent firing of over 30 people. The company revealed this fact as proof of its zero tolerance for employee indiscretion—and thus to show that the larger layoffs in November were also justified.