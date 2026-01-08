Player collected all the games for his beloved console. It took him „only” 20 years

Microsoft should prepare a special gift for the player who has recently collected all the released games for the Xbox 360. At the beginning of the year, the collector showcased his collection on Reddit, impressing other users who eagerly asked him questions about this unique set of titles.

How many discs does the fan known as uncleseeth actually have on his shelf? As he says, the collection consists of a total of 1,353 discs. This includes both the regular editions and the fancier versions of specific titles, like the Deluxe edition. To be able to boast a complete collection of games for the Xbox 360 console, he had to acquire "only" 1256 titles.

The last game needed to complete the full collection was Pro Evolution Soccer 2018. The son of uncleseeth just got his hands on this installment of the popular series and gifted it to him.

uncleseeth / Reddit.

The player began collecting the set in December 2005, when he received the mentioned console as a Christmas gift. He reckons the whole thing is worth around 20 grand right now, assuming each game sells for 15 bucks. The highest valued item by uncleseetha is F1 13 – this game is said to be worth up to 250 dollars.

Such a huge stack of boxes with the Xbox 360 logo immediately caught the attention of the other curious users. The collector tried to answer all the questions, which allowed us to learn more interesting details.

The owner of 1,353 items has played 800 of them, and has completed "only" 175 in their entirety. It doesn't mean he's giving up on the challenge – he plans to check out every production in his collection in the coming years. Although we didn't learn the collector's favorite title, he mentioned in one of the threads that he loves the Gears of War series the most.