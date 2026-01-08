„We're devastated that this is happening.” Ubisoft fired the entire studio just a month after it unionized

Ubisoft has closed its Canadian studio, whose employees recently voted to join a labor union.
Almost everyone working at Halifax Studio, which is part of Ubisoft, voted to join the Game & Media Workers Guild of Canada, a branch of CWA Canada that focuses on workers' rights, just under a month ago. Today, we learned that the French giant decided to close its subsidiary developer, but claims it is not due to the employees joining a labor union.
In total, 71 people lost their jobs. 61 of them voted in favor of joining the union. How does Ubisoft explain its decision to lay off employees? The corporation provided arguments in a brief statement.
Over the past 24 months, Ubisoft has undertaken company-wide actions to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs. As part of this, Ubisoft has made the difficult decision to close its Halifax studio. 71 positions will be affected. We are committed to supporting all impacted team members during this transition with resources, including comprehensive severance packages and additional career assistance.
Fans of French games are likely aware of the significant challenges they continue to face. To improve its financial situation, the company decided to collaborate with Tencent by establishing Vantage Studios, which will focus on the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six series. The Chinese company holds a 25% stake in the new company.
Given these troubles, Ubisoft likely based its decision on hard numbers rather than trying to "spite" the employees of Halifax Studio. Nevertheless, those who lost their positions might feel that way. The shutdown of the studio was also commented on by the union for IGN.
We're devastated that this is happening, especially so soon after we unionized. We're looking into all avenues to fight for the rights of our members.
The closed company was founded in 2010 under the name Longtail Studios Halifax. Five years later, it got taken over by Ubisoft and turned into Ubisoft Halifax Studio. Since then, this branch has been involved in the development of mobile games such as Assassin's Creed: Rebellion and Rainbow Six Mobile.
Author: Maciej Gaffke
At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.
