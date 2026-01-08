Will we get StarRupture console version soon? Xbox and PS5 releases explained

StarRupture is the first Steam hit of 2026. Many players would like to play it on consoles such as Xbox Series X/S and PS5.
StarRupture is the newest creation from Creepy Jar studio. You may know these developers from their previous work – survival Green Hell. While in SR we still face hostile environment, the game focuses on base-building more than GH. If you like Satisfactory or Factorio, this title is worth checking out. However, not all players have this opportunity. So far, StarRupture is available only on PC. Will it be playable on other platforms, though? Like Xbox or PlayStation 5?
Taking into consideration popularity of StarRupture, it is the first Steam hit of this year, we would be really surprised if the game did not get console port. However, it will not be anytime soon.
Devs have announced that they plan to keep StarRupture in Early Access for a year. Let’s remember though that such deadlines are often missed. However, even if we get 1.0 version next year, it does not mean that we will get console ports at the same time. In the case of Green Hell, players had to wait over a year for Xbox and PS4 versions.
At this point there is no official information on ports. All we know is that developers are focusing on PC version. If you want to let Creepy Jar studio know that you are waiting for the port, it is a good idea to visit their official Discord server, and leave a comment. You will need to be patient, though. At this point, even controllers are not supported. However, with the number of people demanding this feature, devs might reconsider their approach.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
