Two sources confirm what Wolfenstein fans have been waiting for. Ninja Theory is developing a game that will fix the Hellblade series' biggest flaw

Jez Corden from Windows Central and the Kotaku editorial team have independently confirmed the information that shooter fans have been waiting for years: MachineGames is working on Wolfenstein 3. The Swedish studio that hit it big in 2024 with the well-received Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is finally returning to their main series for the first time since they released the Youngblood spin-off back in 2019.

Rumor has it that the release of the final part of the new trilogy might line up with the launch of an Amazon-produced series. But that's not all—MachineGames is reportedly also experimenting with a new multiplayer title inspired by Rainbow Six: Siege.

Equally intriguing are the reports from Ninja Theory's camp. The Hellblade series, although praised for its narrative and visuals, was heavily criticized for "shallow" gameplay and limited interactions. A report looking into Microsoft's plans for 2026 suggests their new project is going to shake off the "walking simulator" label. The game will offer a much deeper combat system and a higher level of interactivity, thus addressing the main criticisms of Senua's adventures.

When can we expect official announcements regarding these games? The next opportunity is the January Developer Direct from Microsoft.