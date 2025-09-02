Anno 117: Pax Romana demo is now available and requires 93 GB of free disk space. You can play as much as you want, but each session will last only one hour
Ubisoft has released a demo of Anno 117: Pax Romana. It can only be played for the next two weeks.
Anno 117: Pax Romana promises to be one of the most interesting strategic games of the end of this year. The wait for the new city builder should be made more pleasant by the demo that has just been released.
- You can download the demo version on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect. This means that only PC players can play it. Console gamers will have to make do.
- The demo requires 93.11 GB of disk space.
- You will be able to develop your Roman city for only an hour. However, there is no limit to how many sessions you can start.
- The demo version only offers solo mode (the full version will also have multiplayer).
- The demo will only be available until September 16th.
- Saves from the demo will not be compatible with the full version of the game.
Anno 117: Pax Romana is heading to PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. The game will be released on November 13th of this year.
- Anno 117: Pax Romana - official website
- I played Anno 117: Pax Romana: A safe sequel for fans of ancient Rome is coming through
Anno 117: Pax Romana - minimum PC system requirements
- Processor: Intel 7th Gen: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 16 GB
- Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX-5600 XT 6 GB
- DirectX version: 12
- Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit
- Disk: SSD
Anno 117: Pax Romana - recommended PC system requirements
- Processor: Intel 11th Gen: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- RAM: 16 GB
- Graphics card: Nvidia eForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16 GB / AMD Radeon RX-7900 XT 20 GB
- DirectX version: 12
- Disk: SSD
- Operating system: Windows 11 64-bit
More:
- Anno 117 has more than just a release date. Dev confirms first DLCs, including a brand new region
- War in Anno 117: Pax Romana will eat up our economy in no time, especially since it will be necessary to efficiently combine sea and land battles
- You can play Anno 117 long before its release, but you should think twice
Anno 117: Pax Romana
November 13, 2025
Want It!