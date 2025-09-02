Anno 117: Pax Romana demo is now available and requires 93 GB of free disk space. You can play as much as you want, but each session will last only one hour

Anno 117: Pax Romana promises to be one of the most interesting strategic games of the end of this year. The wait for the new city builder should be made more pleasant by the demo that has just been released.

You can download the demo version on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect. This means that only PC players can play it. Console gamers will have to make do. The demo requires 93.11 GB of disk space. You will be able to develop your Roman city for only an hour. However, there is no limit to how many sessions you can start. The demo version only offers solo mode (the full version will also have multiplayer). The demo will only be available until September 16th. Saves from the demo will not be compatible with the full version of the game.

Anno 117: Pax Romana is heading to PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. The game will be released on November 13th of this year.

Anno 117: Pax Romana - minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Intel 7th Gen: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 16 GB Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX-5600 XT 6 GB DirectX version: 12 Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit Disk: SSD

Anno 117: Pax Romana - recommended PC system requirements