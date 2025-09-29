Annoying Diablo 4 mechanic is even worse in Season 10 and is destroying a popular player activity

The new season introduced many new features to Diablo 4, which—at least based on initial online reactions—were largely appreciated by players. Now, however, one element has emerged that has caused irritation among some of the community (via Mein-MMO).

Annoying Change

It's all about Soulspires that pop up during the Infernal Hordes. Before Season 10, you could finish them easily because progress counted even when you took out enemies from a distance. However, Blizzard decided to change this—now only kills made within the spire's range count.

This change has caused some dissatisfaction among fans, as there are simply too few enemies spawning within range of the spires. Moreover, other players who ignore this mechanic draw away enemies, making it even more difficult to finish them. It's no surprise, then, that part of the community has deemed the Soulspires useless and suggested that the devs might as well remove them.

Please, at this point, just remove them entirely. Tripple Soulspire on the screen ruins the entire fun of the improved Horde. Cause it got better imo. By a lot. But the spires kill it.

Pro tip for dealing with spires. Just don't. If you get 3 spires on the screen, every event will be forced to appear on the 4th section. You can just stand there killing mobs/events and not have to run around the screen. Is it optimal? Heck no. But it's faster than wasting time doing spires.

Some players have also proposed possible solutions to the problem. For instance, Blizzard could increase the range of Spires or force enemies to spawn within them. It would also help to count kills made when the character is within the Spire's range, even if the opponent is outside of it.

Luckily, Adam Fletcher, the community manager for Diablo, mentioned that Blizzard is already planning some fixes. However, we don't really know what changes are gonna be made.

