Annoying Diablo 4 mechanic is even worse in Season 10 and is destroying a popular player activity

Players have criticized changes to the mechanics of the Soulspires in Diablo 4, which, according to some of them, might as well not exist now. Blizzard has already announced improvements.

Martin Bukowski

Annoying Diablo 4 mechanic is even worse in Season 10 and is destroying a popular player activity, image source: Blizzard Entertainment.
Annoying Diablo 4 mechanic is even worse in Season 10 and is destroying a popular player activity Source: Blizzard Entertainment.

The new season introduced many new features to Diablo 4, which—at least based on initial online reactions—were largely appreciated by players. Now, however, one element has emerged that has caused irritation among some of the community (via Mein-MMO).

Annoying Change

It's all about Soulspires that pop up during the Infernal Hordes. Before Season 10, you could finish them easily because progress counted even when you took out enemies from a distance. However, Blizzard decided to change this—now only kills made within the spire's range count.

This change has caused some dissatisfaction among fans, as there are simply too few enemies spawning within range of the spires. Moreover, other players who ignore this mechanic draw away enemies, making it even more difficult to finish them. It's no surprise, then, that part of the community has deemed the Soulspires useless and suggested that the devs might as well remove them.

Please, at this point, just remove them entirely. Tripple Soulspire on the screen ruins the entire fun of the improved Horde. Cause it got better imo. By a lot. But the spires kill it.

Pro tip for dealing with spires. Just don't. If you get 3 spires on the screen, every event will be forced to appear on the 4th section. You can just stand there killing mobs/events and not have to run around the screen. Is it optimal? Heck no. But it's faster than wasting time doing spires.

Some players have also proposed possible solutions to the problem. For instance, Blizzard could increase the range of Spires or force enemies to spawn within them. It would also help to count kills made when the character is within the Spire's range, even if the opponent is outside of it.

Luckily, Adam Fletcher, the community manager for Diablo, mentioned that Blizzard is already planning some fixes. However, we don't really know what changes are gonna be made.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Diablo IV

June 6, 2023

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Martin Bukowski

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map