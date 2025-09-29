„I think the world had enough GTA from me.” Rockstar Games legend has no regrets about not making GTA 6 and points to his best game

In 2020, one of the company's co-founders, Dan Houser, left Rockstar Games and soon founded a new studio. However, many fans wondered if he contributed to Grand Theft Auto VI in any way before his departure. Now we have the answer to that question.

GTA 6 Without Dan Houser

IGN conducted an interview with Dan Houser, during which they discussed, among other things, GTA 6. The developer associated with the series since its inception confirmed that he didn't participate in the creation process of the upcoming installment. However, he believes the game will be great even without him.

I wrote the last 10 of them, so I think the world had enough GTA from me. [...] So it's not gonna be a story I wrote or a character set I developed, it's gonna be great, I'm sure...

This information stirred long-time fans of the series. Nonetheless, it's important to remember that Houser wasn't the only writer at Rockstar Games. Besides him, there were others in the studio, such as Rupert Humphries and Michael Unsworth. The second gentleman left the company in 2023, but by then, GTA 6 was already pretty far along in development.

Even though Houser is not working on the new installment of the series, it doesn't mean he didn't have ideas for it. Reportedly, he once proposed three storyline concepts, but each was rejected by Take-Two as they were deemed "too dark".

The lack of a recognized developer doesn't affect the projected sales of the game. Based on wishlist data, the publisher expects GTA 6 to sell 20 million copies within 24 hours of its release.

During the conversation, Houser also recalled that he is currently working on two open-world games. The first of them is a third-person comedy connected to the AbsurdAVerse universe, and the latter is a dystopian tragedy adapted from A Better Paradise .

Dan Houser's Best Game

Over the years, Dan Houser has been involved in the creation of many iconic titles. In addition to the GTA series, he also worked on Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne 3, and Bully, among others. During the conversation, he revealed which title he thought was the best.

Red Dead 2, I think, was the best thing I worked on. A realisation of open world design, taking players on an emotional journey.

What Happened to Bully 2?

Released in 2006, Bully was significantly different from the GTA series, but nevertheless gained a loyal fan base.However, it never got a sequel, although there were many rumors about it. During an interview with IGN, Houser addressed the topic, revealing why this was the case.

I think it was just bandwidth issues. You know, if you've got a small lead creative team, and a small senior leadership crew, you just can't do all the projects you want.

Journalist Chris Klippel pointed out that Houser is probably under a lifetime NDA. He believes that although the developers' words are true, they are most likely incomplete, and there may be more behind the absence of Bully 2 than just a "bandwidth issue."