Resident Evil 9 may terrify PC players in more ways than one. Survival horror's system requirements look to be quite high

We learned the PC specs required to run the Resident Evil Requiem demo during Tokyo Game Show 2025. These aren't exactly the final requirements, but they give us an idea of what kind of hardware will be needed to play this game.

Capcom hasn't yet shared the system requirements for Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth installment in its best-selling series. However, at this year's Tokyo Game Show, attendees could not only try out a demo version of the game but also learn about the technical specifications of the computers it was running on. Based on this, it can be concluded that the game's system requirements will be quite high.

As reported by Famitsu, the Resident Evil Requiem demo at Tokyo Game Show 2025 ran on computers with Intel Core i7-14700F, Intel Core i5-14400F, AMD Ryzen 5 4500, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, and Intel Core i7-13620H processors.

As for the graphics cards installed in the "fair" computers, they included GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, GeForce RTX 4060, GeForce RTX 3050, GeForce RTX 4060 LT, and GeForce RTX 3050 LT.

Resident Evil 9 may terrify PC players in more ways than one. Survival horrors system requirements look to be quite high - picture #1

PC's specs from the Tokyo Game Show. Source: Famitsu

To top it all off, there's some gameplay footage from the Tokyo Game Show 2025 and a bunch of information from an online user named KAMI. As you can read in his post on X, zombies in Resident Evil Requiem will be different from their counterparts from previous installments of the series, and everything we have seen so far comes from the initial phase of the game. Pre-orders for this title are set to kick off in November, and it's being hyped as something both long-time fans and newbies can enjoy.

And finally, it looks like a well-known character, who hasn't been officially confirmed yet, is going to make an appearance in the game. Although the IGN editorial team accidentally revealed this during the gamescom 2025 event, it was only recently noted.

More:

Resident Evil Requiem

February 27, 2026

PC PlayStation Xbox Nintendo
Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

