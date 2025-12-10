Diablo 4 Season 11 Release time and countdown

If you can't wait for Season of Divine Intervention in Diablo 4, here you will learn when exactly it will be made available and find a convenient countdown making it easy to track.
Many players still have a special place in their heart for Diablo. The Action RPG scene appears to be dominated by Path of Exile nowadays with Last Epoch fighting for its ground, though with mixed results, while the developers from Blizzard still try to cultivate the flame of the Lord of Terror. The latest installment in the legendary series, Diablo 4, was released in 2023 and it still keeps on going. Through some ups and downs, we are at the brink of Season 11 arriving. When exactly can we expect to get back to the world of Sanctuary? Better get prepared because the Season of Divine Intervention starts really soon.
There is some intangible aspect that drives fans towards the land of Sanctuary that is unique to this specific ARPG. Despite initial reluctance, a lot of players spend their time in Diablo Immortal, which is just a mobile devices focused spin-off. The situation surrounding Diablo 4, the next canonical release of the series, is a bit more complicated, as the creators still experiment with it. However, soon we will be able to check at least some of the results of their work in Season 11. What time is it released exactly?
Season of Divine Intervention is coming at the right time to steal our attention, right before the holiday break.
It will be coming out on December 12th at 4:30AM UTC (follow the link for countdown). This translates to:
December 11th, 8:30PM PST (Pacific Standard Time),
December 12th, 5:30AM CET (Central European Time),
December 12th, 12:30PM CST (Chinese Standard Time),
December 12th, 3:30PM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time).
Hadriel, a vengeful angel, will aid humanity with its gifts. This divine intervention does not come free, as it has to be used against Azmodan and the Lesser Evils that rise from the Burning Hells.
If you would like to catch a glimpse of what’s waiting for you, you can do so on the game’s official promotional page. Following Diablo’s social media via X is also a good idea to stay updated about the most recent events happening in the world of Sanctuary. Have fun!
Author: Aleksander Kartasinski
Just a random from the depths of the internet who happens to be interested in video games like millions of other people on this planet. By sheer luck he was given a chance to write about them. Worked in IT department and supported users for way too long, but also given a chance to do some IT magic on a large scale in his free time. Interested in technology, games with intriguing mechanics, etymology, and linguistics.
