Any moment now, new games will hit PS Plus. Here's the date and time of their reveal

Everything suggests that mere hours separate us from the announcement of the titles that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Essential catalog library in September. The games revealed today will be made available to subscribers next Tuesday.

August is already coming to an end, so it's high time for Sony Interactive Entertainment to share with us the list of games that will be added to PlayStation Plus Essential in September. The lineup hasn't been released yet, but we know exactly when it's going to happen.

The lists of games that make it to PlayStation Plus Essential are most often published by the Japanese company on the Wednesday preceding the first Tuesday of a given month. So today we should expect appropriate news from Sony Interactive Entertainment. When? Usually, such announcements are published at 8:30 am PT. The titles revealed today should be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on September 2nd.

In the end, there is nothing left but to remind that PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers can still play (or at least add to their collections) the following games released on August 5th:

  1. DayZ;
  2. Lies of P.
  3. My Hero One's Justice 2.
