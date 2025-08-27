Third DLC to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will tell the story of „curing medieval Covid.” It's end of Henry's amorous adventures

The story of Henry of Skalitz will come to an end with the last DLC to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - in Mysteria Ecclesiae we will deal with the "treatment of medieval Covid". In a conversation with PCGamesN, Tobias Stolz-Zwilling from Warhorse talked about the plot centered around the Sedletz Monastery. The community manager also addressed the topic of the studio's future plans.

In the third expansion for KCD2, we will explore a place that we couldn't examine closely in the base game. In the monastery, we will join forces with the monks to face the plague. Unlike in the first installment (A Needle in a Haystack quest), this time we will be able to move freely around the location.

And I can tease you that it will be a lot about medicine and sickness and alchemy, in a way - internally, we said you are curing medieval Covid. But there's something going on, and you have to work together with them [monks - editorial note]. This time you're not blocked in the monastery, so you can freely run around. "It will be pretty cool, I think," said Tobias Stolz-Zwilling.

Mysteria Ecclesiae will debut at the end of this year. According to the announcement, it will be comparable in size to the Legacy of the Forge DLC. As reported by GameStar.de, none of these DLCs will introduce new romance options.

The studio employee also admitted that Warhorse feels very comfortable with immersive RPGs. This is precisely the genre that the team plans to focus on, even if the future games were to take place "in space or underwater". Importantly, although the Mysteria Ecclesiae expansion concludes the story of Henry, according to Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, this does not mean a farewell to the series.

KCD2 debuted on February 4th this year on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. From May 15, fans can also play the Brushes with Death DLC.

