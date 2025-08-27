You can finally walk around your ship in the new NMS update. The Voyagers brings fully customized Corvette-class starship

If you thought nothing big would come to No Man’s Sky after Worlds Part 2 or the latest Beacon update, prepare to be shocked: a hefty 19 GB patch is ready to download, called Voyagers, featuring the Corvette Expedition. And it’s not just your typical expedition this time – along with rendezvous points and new creatures to discover, we can explore a completely new feature: creating your very own fully furnished starship.

No Man’s Sky's latest update lets you build and customize your own starship

If the name sounds familiar, you’re not wrong. There was the Voyagers Expedition in NMS in August 2023, and the big reward back then was the HoverDroid Companion. Now, the latest 6.0 update is taking things up a notch: you can get a Corvette-class starship and actually furnish its interior yourself. Corvette-class ships aren’t new to NMS, but this is the first time we get to step inside and explore them.

With a fully customized starship made from hundreds of modules, you have total control over your Corvette’s layout and furnishings – place every hull section, wing, corridor, and even bunk beds. And why bunk beds, you ask? So you can invite friends for a little slumber party, while traveling across the universe together. You can also hop out of the pilot seat and stroll around inside as the ship autopilots to its destination.

Source: No Man's Sky; Developer: Hello Games

Corvette Workshop terminals let you build, save, and edit Corvettes, buy basic modules, and trade advanced ones, with any overflow modules safely stored. There’s even a new audio effects and ambient environments in our new ship.