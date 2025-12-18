5 games to grab on Amazon Prime Gaming. Among them, a collection of RPG classics

Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers can get 5 games today. Chief among them are a collection of classic RPGs and a beautiful metroidvania inspired by Japanese beliefs.
On December 5th, Amazon dropped the list of games available for Luna Standard subscribers (formerly Amazon Prime Gaming) this month. Today, they dropped their next batch with 5 new titles. This includes the compilation Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Three, which features classic games Dungeon Hack and Menzoberranzan, as well as titles like Gunslugs 2, Bo: Path of Teal Lotus, and Ashworld.
Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.
All the games listed below are available to get through GOG.
