5 games to grab on Amazon Prime Gaming. Among them, a collection of RPG classics

On December 5th, Amazon dropped the list of games available for Luna Standard subscribers (formerly Amazon Prime Gaming) this month. Today, they dropped their next batch with 5 new titles. This includes the compilation Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Three, which features classic games Dungeon Hack and Menzoberranzan, as well as titles like Gunslugs 2, Bo: Path of Teal Lotus, and Ashworld.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

All the games listed below are available to get through GOG.

The two games included in the Forgotten Realms: The Archives Collection Three are classic RPGs from the first half of the 1990s, set in the Forgotten Realms universe. Gunslugs 2 is a platform shoot 'em up inspired by the classics of the genre. We take charge of the soldiers in the game as they go up against the evil Black Duck army. Bo: Path of Teal Lotus is a platform metroidvania inspired by Japanese folklore and works from Studio Ghibli, among others. It lets us step into the shoes of a mythical fox-like creature that's got a big part to play in an ancient ritual. Ashworld, on the other hand, is an action-adventure game with an open post-apocalyptic world where we fight for survival. The events are viewed from a bird's-eye perspective, and the graphics are done in pixel art style.

