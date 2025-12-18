5 games to grab on Amazon Prime Gaming. Among them, a collection of RPG classics

Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers can get 5 games today. Chief among them are a collection of classic RPGs and a beautiful metroidvania inspired by Japanese beliefs.

Christian Pieniazek

5 games to grab on Amazon Prime Gaming. Among them, a collection of RPG classics, image source: Amazon / Humble Games.
On December 5th, Amazon dropped the list of games available for Luna Standard subscribers (formerly Amazon Prime Gaming) this month. Today, they dropped their next batch with 5 new titles. This includes the compilation Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Three, which features classic games Dungeon Hack and Menzoberranzan, as well as titles like Gunslugs 2, Bo: Path of Teal Lotus, and Ashworld.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

All the games listed below are available to get through GOG.

  1. The two games included in the Forgotten Realms: The Archives Collection Three are classic RPGs from the first half of the 1990s, set in the Forgotten Realms universe.
  2. Gunslugs 2 is a platform shoot 'em up inspired by the classics of the genre. We take charge of the soldiers in the game as they go up against the evil Black Duck army.
  3. Bo: Path of Teal Lotus is a platform metroidvania inspired by Japanese folklore and works from Studio Ghibli, among others. It lets us step into the shoes of a mythical fox-like creature that's got a big part to play in an ancient ritual.
  4. Ashworld, on the other hand, is an action-adventure game with an open post-apocalyptic world where we fight for survival. The events are viewed from a bird's-eye perspective, and the graphics are done in pixel art style.

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

