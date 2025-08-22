Black Ops 7 price check - 70 dollars in the US, even higher worldwide. Steam's regional pricing doesn’t add up

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 finally has an official release date, revealed in its new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Just like the leaks suggested, the prices for both the standard and special editions are sky-high. And, once again, a quick look at SteamDB shows the regional pricing is way off again.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date drops, but regional prices are a mess

The standard edition of Black Ops 7 is set at $69.99, while the Vault Edition goes for $99.99. In the UK, the prices match up dollar for pound, even though Valve’s regional suggestions put them a little lower. And don’t forget, US prices don’t include taxes since they vary by state, so the standard edition will still end up costing a few dollars more. But when you look at other countries, the numbers often climb way higher than they should.

Source: SteamDB

It’s a pretty common story with big studio releases, and players are starting to notice it more and more. Regional prices almost always end up higher than what Valve’s own suggestions recommend. Same deal we saw with games like Stellar Blade or Doom: The Dark Ages.

The reason behind it is kind of messy: Steam doesn’t update its currency exchange rates that often, so the last adjustment likely happened when the US dollar was really strong. On top of that, some countries deal with unstable currencies that can shift dramatically from one month to the next, which makes publishers set higher prices as a sort of “safety net” to keep up with the market. Still, that doesn’t explain everything. Some regions are getting slapped with price tags that feel way higher than they should be, and it leaves players questioning if these hikes are really about stability, or just about squeezing extra cash where they can.