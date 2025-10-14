Bloodborne fans have new hope. All because of a new job offer from the studio behind the Demon's Souls remake

Bloodborne fans are still holding out hope for the series to make a comeback, even though Sony's been pretty quiet about any official projects and keeps shutting down fan-made ones. However, this might soon change. Some players suspect that Bluepoint Studio is working on a remake of this gem.

The source of these speculations is a new job offer at the studio. They're looking for a Senior Combat Designer with experience in creating third-person games focused on melee combat. Of course, this project could be many things, but there are reasons to believe it might be a Bloodborne remake. Bluepoint is known for revamping older games, and their latest project was a remake of Demon's Souls, another game by FromSoftware.

In recent years, Bluepoint has tried to shift towards making new IPs, but this initiative ended in failure. The team was working on a service-based game that was a spin-off of the God of War series, but that project got canned earlier this year. It looks like Sony might have played it safe and asked the studio to work on another remake instead of trying something new. In that case, Bloodborne would be the top pick.

Bloodborne was released in 2015 on the PlayStation 4. A few months later, the game received its first and only expansion, The Old Hunters.

