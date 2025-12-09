3 games on Xbox Game Pass. Among the biggest 2025's surprise is a new release from 11 bit studios and a mining action game

Today, Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers can check out three new titles. After all, A Game About Digging a Hole and Dome Keeper are launching on consoles, while Death Howl, published by 11 bit studios, is releasing on PC.
A Game About Digging a Hole, which has been on PC since February, just dropped today for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. By collecting treasures and resources that we can sell, we acquire funds that allow us to purchase tools to improve the entire process. All of this means that over time, we dig deeper and deeper.
This gameplay concept has been well-received by players, as evidenced by the "very positive" reviews on Steam. Starting today, subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium, as well as PC Game Pass, can check it out without having to reach into their wallets.
The second spot on the list is taken by Death Howl, an isometric card game set in a Nordic Stone Age kingdom, published by 11 bit studios. The game will be released around 8:00 am PT on PC (and in PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions), while it will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on February 19th.
Coming in third place on this list is Dome Keeper, a "mining action game" where you dig tunnels to find resources and get ready to fend off enemies attacking your base. The game was released on PC in September 2022 and boasts "very positive" reviews on Steam. Today, it launches on Xbox Series X/S (and is also available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass).
