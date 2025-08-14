Issues with matchmaking in Battlefield 6 Open Beta weekend 2? There is a simple trick to fix the error

It is a good day for players who enjoy the FPS genre. Why? Because Battlefield 6 Open Beta weekend 2 launched a few minutes ago (August 14), offering even more than the previous one. Unfortunately, as was the case last week, there are some issues during this week’s test. Similarly to the previous test, players experience some matchmaking problems. Fortunately, there is a simple way to fix the error. Here you will learn how to do it.

How to fix issue with matchmaking in Open Beta 2 in Battlefield 6

Many people complain that they have to wait a very long time to find a match. What's more, after about 2 minutes with pending matchmaking players may receive an unknown error message that prevents them from joining the game. BF6 developers are aware that this problem exists. They have issued an official statement saying that they are working on a solution:

The team is aware of ongoing matchmaking issues for some of our players when attempting to matchmake on playlists. We're actively investigating this and working towards a solution as soon as possible. Hang tight while we dig into this!

Fortunately, until the issue is fully resolved, there is a way to help you deal with this unwanted problem. The developers recommend making sure you have the latest version of the client, as not having it may cause matchmaking issues. Use the Repair Functionality feature in EA App, which is available under the 3-dot button.

While the previous open beta also had matchmaking issues, they are not as serious this time around. Previously, the problem concerned the game itself, but now it seems that it is related to the EA App. Both players and the game developers emphasize that this application needs to be repaired and updated in order to play Battlefield 6 and quickly find matches.

You don't have to worry about not being able to play BF6. The open beta has only just begun; these are merely the initial hours of its launch. It will last until August 17, so you'll still have plenty of time to enjoy it. Here you will find out the exact end times of the beta, depending on the region you are in.