When is The Witcher season 5 coming out on Netflix? Release window addressed by showrunner

Although The Witcher season 4 was only released on October 30, a large group of viewers have already watched all the episodes. And it is this group that is eagerly awaiting season 5, which the crew filmed right after the fourth installment.

When will The Witcher season 5 be released?

And since work on the set has been completed, it means that the premiere of the new episodes cannot be too far off, although nothing is certain yet. Netflix hasn’t yet announced the release date for The Witcher season 5, but that doesn’t mean we have no information on the subject.

During an interview with Variety, the showrunner, Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich, revealed that fans will probably not have to wait another 2.5 years.

Variety: There was a two and a half year break between Season 3 and 4. Will there be as long of a wait to get to Season 5? Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich: Hopefully shorter. Two and a half years is never ideal. Obviously, we had a writers strike in the middle of that, which really pushed Season 4 back. So fingers crossed. We are working so hard in post, we wrapped almost a month ago. We’re pushing ahead and hope to be able to deliver it audiences a little bit sooner.

The showrunner's statement certainly sets a positive tone, although there are still no specifics and it is unclear when we will see season 5 of The Witcher, which will also be the last and will conclude the story of Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and the other characters from the TV series.

Which books will The Witcher season 5 adapt?

The new season of The Witcher will, of course, continue where this year's installment of the Netflix hit ended. And considering that season 5 is supposed to be the last, we can be sure that the episodes will feature the rest of The Tower of Swallows and the entirety of The Lady of the Lake.