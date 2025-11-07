Maxton Hall season 2 changes its broadcast format: when will the new episodes be released?

The hit TV series Maxton Hall, eagerly awaited by many fans, has returned to Prime Video. The series took the platform by storm in 2024, marking the most successful launch for a non-American Prime Original, as Maxton Hall is a German production. It is based on the 2018 novel Save Me by Mona Kasten.

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us tells the story of Ruby, who discovered a big secret about an arrogant heir to a fortune. This led to turbulent clashes between them, which unexpectedly turned into a sparkling relationship.

When will the new episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 be available on Prime Video?

The TV series returned to Prime Video on November 7, but with one significant change regarding the premiere. For season 1 of Maxton Hall, viewers received all episodes at the start. This time, there has been a change, and Maxton Hall is changing the format for releasing episodes for season 2 – only three episodes were released at the start, and the rest will come out weekly on Fridays.

Release schedule of Maxton Hall season 2 episodes on Prime Video

Episode Release date Episode 1: Devastated November 7, 2025 Episode 2: Wish to the Universe November 7, 2025 Episode 3: Emotional Rollercoaster November 7, 2025 Episode 4 November 14, 2025 Episode 5 November 21, 2025 Episode 6 November 28, 2025

Before the release of season 2 of Maxton Hall, Prime Video had already announced that there would also be a season 3 of the series, so we already know that fans won't have to say goodbye to the production forever on November 28. Although it hsn’t been revealed when the new series will be released, it is certain that it will eventually make its way to Prime Video.