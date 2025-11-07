Maxton Hall season 2 changes its broadcast format: when will the new episodes be released?

Maxton Hall is back with new episodes, but season 2 brings some significant changes that will affect how you watch the Prime Video hit.
The hit TV series Maxton Hall, eagerly awaited by many fans, has returned to Prime Video. The series took the platform by storm in 2024, marking the most successful launch for a non-American Prime Original, as Maxton Hall is a German production. It is based on the 2018 novel Save Me by Mona Kasten.
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us tells the story of Ruby, who discovered a big secret about an arrogant heir to a fortune. This led to turbulent clashes between them, which unexpectedly turned into a sparkling relationship.
The TV series returned to Prime Video on November 7, but with one significant change regarding the premiere. For season 1 of Maxton Hall, viewers received all episodes at the start. This time, there has been a change, and Maxton Hall is changing the format for releasing episodes for season 2 – only three episodes were released at the start, and the rest will come out weekly on Fridays.
Episode
Release date
Episode 1: Devastated
November 7, 2025
Episode 2: Wish to the Universe
November 7, 2025
Episode 3: Emotional Rollercoaster
November 7, 2025
Episode 4
November 14, 2025
Episode 5
November 21, 2025
Episode 6
November 28, 2025
Before the release of season 2 of Maxton Hall, Prime Video had already announced that there would also be a season 3 of the series, so we already know that fans won't have to say goodbye to the production forever on November 28. Although it hsn’t been revealed when the new series will be released, it is certain that it will eventually make its way to Prime Video.
Author: Edyta Jastrzebska
A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.
