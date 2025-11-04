How I Met Your Mother is leaving Netflix soon. Find out where else you can watch the hit sitcom online

Bad news for fans of the popular sitcom: How I Met Your Mother is leaving Netflix. This means that soon you won't be able to watch episodes of the TV series on this platform, so if you've started watching HIMYM or were planning to, you'll have to hurry up or look for a new place to watch it.

When will How I Met Your Mother leave Netflix?

Netflix has scheduled the removal of all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother for December 3, so December 2 is the last day to watch the show on this streaming service. On December 3, HIMYM will leave Netflix, where it was added in June 2024.

Where can you stream How I Met Your Mother?

After HIMYM disappears from Netflix, fans of the sitcom will surely want to watch it elsewhere, but where will that be possible? Fortunately, How I Met Your Mother will still be available on Hulu after December 2. So HIMYM fans won't be left empty-handed and will still be able to watch their favorite show, but they will have to subscribe elsewhere, as a subscription is required to watch on Hulu.

Outside of Hulu, How I Met Your Mother can also be watched on VOD services, but there you have to purchase access to individual episodes or seasons. You can watch HIMYM in this form on Apple TV, Amazon, and Fandango at Home.

This means that even after How I Met Your Mother leaves Netflix, there will still be plenty of options for watching the popular sitcom. However, this will involve changing streaming platforms and, consequently, possible additional costs.

