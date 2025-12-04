Can you live a normal life in Cyberpunk 2077? YouTuber takes on a 15-hour experiment, goes through a lot of frustration, but is eventually satisfied

The YouTuber spent a week in Night City, but not as V, but as a regular resident of the city. The experiment, which lasted about 15 hours, provided some interesting insights.

Martin Bukowski

Cyberpunk 2077 has an amazingly crafted Night City, but it's not very interactive, and there's not much to do there besides completing gigs. Even so, YouTuber Any Austin decided to see if you could live a normal life in the city, and he shared his experiment in the video below.

Normal life in Night City

Andy Austin set himself the goal of spending a week in Night City not as V – a mercenary with grand ambitions to climb to the top – but as an average citizen, with a small apartment in a megablock and a regular job in a restaurant.

The YouTuber kept the usual time flow in the game and tried to live as normally as possible: he didn't show up late for work, got enough sleep, and ate at regular times. A day in Cyberpunk 2077 lasts 180 minutes, so you'd need to spend about 21 hours in the game. However, by skipping time during sleep, Any Austin played continuously for about 15 hours.

The seven days spent in Night City looked quite similar. The YouTuber would wake up every morning and go to a 12-hour shift. He spent his free time buying food from vending machines, sitting on benches, or playing mini-games. He also gave himself one day off. After finishing, he had a few observations.

  1. The experiment let him get a good look at how non-player characters are placed in the game. For example, in a restaurant, different NPCs always sat in the same places, and at the same time every evening, all the guests would automatically disappear.
  2. The NPCs are completely generic and don't have much to say. Nevertheless, the YouTuber managed to establish a certain "relationship" with them. He had his regular colleagues, but there was this one time he sat next to a stranger on the street for a while, and they "chatted."
  3. Going to work was very boring because the game doesn't offer any real mechanics related to it. Every day, for about 90 minutes, he did practically nothing, which—as he noted—somehow fit the situation and enriched the experience.
  4. He was pleasantly surprised by the quality of public transportation, which allowed him to move around the city efficiently.
  5. The experiment also made him realize how difficult a place Night City is to live in. Residents are constantly hit with ads, and it's safer to stay at home than to go out, where you might get caught in gang violence.
  6. However, he was able to appreciate small moments, such as existential reflections while looking at the city skyline after a long day at work.

    In a nutshell, the experiment was sometimes frustrating and just plain boring, but in the end, Any Austin is glad he went through with it. It was very interesting for the viewers, as it allowed them to better understand how unpleasant it is to live in Night City.

