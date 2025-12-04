Can you live a normal life in Cyberpunk 2077? YouTuber takes on a 15-hour experiment, goes through a lot of frustration, but is eventually satisfied

The YouTuber spent a week in Night City, but not as V, but as a regular resident of the city. The experiment, which lasted about 15 hours, provided some interesting insights.
Cyberpunk 2077 has an amazingly crafted Night City, but it's not very interactive, and there's not much to do there besides completing gigs. Even so, YouTuber Any Austin decided to see if you could live a normal life in the city, and he shared his experiment in the video below.
Andy Austin set himself the goal of spending a week in Night City not as V – a mercenary with grand ambitions to climb to the top – but as an average citizen, with a small apartment in a megablock and a regular job in a restaurant.
The YouTuber kept the usual time flow in the game and tried to live as normally as possible: he didn't show up late for work, got enough sleep, and ate at regular times. A day in Cyberpunk 2077 lasts 180 minutes, so you'd need to spend about 21 hours in the game. However, by skipping time during sleep, Any Austin played continuously for about 15 hours.
The seven days spent in Night City looked quite similar. The YouTuber would wake up every morning and go to a 12-hour shift. He spent his free time buying food from vending machines, sitting on benches, or playing mini-games. He also gave himself one day off. After finishing, he had a few observations.
In a nutshell, the experiment was sometimes frustrating and just plain boring, but in the end, Any Austin is glad he went through with it. It was very interesting for the viewers, as it allowed them to better understand how unpleasant it is to live in Night City.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
