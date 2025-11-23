According to players, Cyberpunk 2077 will be better than GTA 6 at least in one aspect

Cyberpunk 2077 have some problems. For example, some players believe that its open world is empty and lacks of additional activities. However, there are definitely elements that shine compared to other games. Many players praise V’s dynamic movement. Some even think that playing Grand Theft Auto 6 can be painful, if you got used to Cyberpunk 2077.

What Cyberpunk 2077 does better than GTA6

In Cyberpunk 2077 movement is important part of gameplay. At the beginning, is moveset is quite ordinary. You can sprint, jump, crouch and dodge. Nothing special, we can find it in other games. However, over time, we can unlock some new tricks. There are many interesting moves in Reflex skill tree, like:

alternative ways to jump out from cars, dash in air, ability to block the bullet with mele weapons.

Additionally, you have also access to Cyberware that also gives you some movement modifications. For example, Reinforced Tendons legs allow you to make double jumps. You should also remember about Sandevistan Operating System that grants ability to slow time by 30%.

If you want to get latest news and guides, follow us on Google News.

With all these tools, you can create character that moves extremely dynamically. If you are creative enough, you can find alternative paths to the important quest places. You can also use your abilities to avoid enemies’ attacks.

Cyberpunk 2077, developer: CD Project RED

Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to be fast and mobile. In comparison, other games can be frustrating with their sluggish movement systems. While we have some time to GTA 6 release, some players already are worried that movement in this game will not be as satisfying ad in Cyberpunk 2077. Obviously, Grand Theft Auto series takes place in the contemporary world, so counting on cyberware that allows double jump is most likely out of question and we will be restricted to more or less ordinary human movements. For some Night City citizens it might be downgrade.

At this point, you can play Cyberpunk 2077 and wait for the GTA 6. When you do this don’t forget to go for the Skippy.