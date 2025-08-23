How to get Cyclamen and Griffin in Grow a Garden (GaG). Skyroot Chest rewards and how to get them

There is a lot going on in Grow a Garden (Roblox) right now with the Admin Abuse War and its nice rewards. However, we should not forget about the second part of the Beanstalk event. It also features interesting additions to the game. One of the most prominent is Skyroot chest. It is the only way to win some nice plants and pets like Cyclamen and Griffin. Let’s talk about it.

How to get Skyroot Chest in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Friendship shop

The new update added a friendship mechanic. If you feed Goliath, his friendship with you will increase and you will unlock new items in the shop. One of them is Skyroot chest. It costs 1 500 000 Sheckles.

Crafting Station

A fresh crafting table and recipes were added in the new update. One of them creates a Skyroot chest. To get this item you need:

2 Beanstalk 1 Sprout Seed Pack (Goliath’s shop for 1 500 000) 1 Sprout Egg (Goliath’s shop for 50 000 000) 7 500 000 Sheckles

Buy it

Of course, you can also purchase it for Robux in in-game shop.

All rewards in Skyroot Chest in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Plants

Crown of Thorns – 34% chance to get. Calla Lily – 14,5% chance to get. Cyclamen – 1% chance to get.

Pets

Elk – 34% chance to get. Mandrake – 14,5% chance to get Griffin – 1% chance to get.

As you can see, Griffin and Cyclamen are the rarest rewards you can get from the chest, and it makes them the most precious ones. If you happen to get one, you are a lucky person.

All pets in Skyroot Chest in Grow a Garden (GaG) and their powers

Elk in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Elk is the most common pet, so let’s start with this one. It gives a small chance for a berry fruit to stay after being collected. The rarer the plant, the smaller the chances are.

Mandrake in Grow a Garden (GaG)

When you harvest a Mandrake crop, you have a chance to apply a Rot mutation to a plant in your garden.

Griffin in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Griffin is the rarest pet among those available in Skyroot chest. However, there is a good reason for that, as its ability is quite powerful. Every 15 minutes Griffin causes a cyclone. If it hits pets, they have their cooldown advanced by a minute. In the case of plants, they have a chance to get Cyclonic mutation.