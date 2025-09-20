Can’t guess “When the Sun rises, this appears” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the correct answer

If you’re having trouble with this Buzzword in Cookie Jam, don’t worry. Here’s the answer for “When the Sun rises, this appears”.

This weekend’s Buzzword challenge in Cookie Jam is much like the others: a mix of easy clues and some real stumpers that take a little extra time to solve. After cracking tricky ones like “A mollusk known for making pearls,” and “Pastry also known as elephant ear,” it’s time for another head-scratcher. If you’re stuck on “When the Sun rises, this appears,” here’s a little help.

Answer to “When the Sun rises this appears” in Cookie Jam

It’s one of those questions that feels so simple, yet the answer just won’t come to mind. So let’s cut to the chase, here’s what you’re looking for:

  1. When the Sun rises, this appears – Daylight

Yes, the answer was that easy! Daylight, the natural light from the Sun that’s visible on Earth during the day. As we know from our school days, the amount of daylight we get changes with the seasons and our location on Earth – longer in summer, shorter in winter. But around the equator, daylight hours stay almost the same year-round (close to 12 hours). At the poles, daylight can last for months (the Midnight Sun) or disappear for months (polar night).

But what’s more important to know, daylight helps regulate our circadian rhythm, the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Exposure to daylight boosts Vitamin D production and can improve mood.

