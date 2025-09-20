All new items in Grow a Garden (GaG) Fall Market. Check out Pets, Gears and Cosmetics shops. Red Panda is waiting!

It is time for the second part of Fall Market update in Grow a Garden. Last time we got new mutations, pets and a many new items to buy in the shops. Of course, this time we also get some nice gears, cosmetics and animals. However, we need to earn them through taking part in the event. Are the rewards even worth trying? We will tell you what you can get!

All new items in Pets shop in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Salmon – gets bonus experience for other Salmons in the garden. Contribute to the event 9 times. Woodpecker – consumes a Woody type plant and shortens crafting time. If you want to buy this pet, contribute to the event 15 times. Mallard – every hour Mallard goes back to players’ inventory, giving them a random gear. To purchase it, take part in the event 40 times. Red Panda – restocks random items from Gears or Seeds shops (rare items have a lower chance to be restocked). It seems to be the most useful pet of the roster. So, don’t be surprised that to get it, you will need to finish the event 50 times!

All new items in Gears shop in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Rake – complete the event 20 times. Acorn Bell – you need to contribute to the event 23 times. Acorn Lollipop – take part in the event 37 times. Super Leaf Blower – to get this one, you will be forced to contribute to Fall Bloom 44 times.

All new items in Cosmetics shop in Grow a Garden (GaG)