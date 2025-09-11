Can’t launch Borderlands 4? The game crashes or shows black screen? There is something you can do

It seems that some players can’t launch Borderlands 4 due to various issues like crashes and black screen issues, or without any particular reason. There are some solutions you can try.

Damian Gacek

Can’t launch Borderlands 4? The game crashes or shows black screen? There is something you can do, image source: Borderlands 4, developer: Gearbox Software.
Can’t launch Borderlands 4? The game crashes or shows black screen? There is something you can do Source: Borderlands 4, developer: Gearbox Software.

Borderlands 4 was released a couple of minutes ago. While some fans are still trying to choose between various editions, the first players have already downloaded the game. It seems that not all of them can play, though. Many people report that they can’t launch the game due to various issues, crashes and black screen among others. Let’s check out what you can do with this problem.

Potential fixes for the game not launching, crashes and black screen issues

It seems that Borderlands 4 is another game that has problems with crashes. At least we can assume that looking at the Steam thread, which is getting longer and longer every minute. There are many reasons why the game is not working for players. It means that there are no one solution for them, either. All we can do is to give some universal methods to deal with the problem.

Update: It seems that there is a patch that fixes the issue at least for some players. It is downloaded after restarting Steam. So, even if you have done that already, try it again.

If you would like to hear more from us and read latest news or guides, follow us on Google News.

  1. Run the game as administrator. Use an exe file in the local folder.
  2. Restart Steam.
  3. Clear Steam’s download cache (you can do it in the Steam settings, later enter the “Download” section). Keep in mind that you will have to log into the shop afterwards.
  4. Verify files. You can do it by selecting properties of Borderlands 4 in your Steam library and choosing the “Installed Files” tab.
  5. Turn off all in-game overlays.
  6. Update drivers (or go back to the previous version).

I hope that one of the methods presented above will help you and you will be able to enjoy Borderlands 4 solo or with friends. Good luck.

More:

Borderlands 4

September 11, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox Nintendo
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map