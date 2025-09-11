Can’t launch Borderlands 4? The game crashes or shows black screen? There is something you can do

Borderlands 4 was released a couple of minutes ago. While some fans are still trying to choose between various editions, the first players have already downloaded the game. It seems that not all of them can play, though. Many people report that they can’t launch the game due to various issues, crashes and black screen among others. Let’s check out what you can do with this problem.

Potential fixes for the game not launching, crashes and black screen issues

It seems that Borderlands 4 is another game that has problems with crashes. At least we can assume that looking at the Steam thread, which is getting longer and longer every minute. There are many reasons why the game is not working for players. It means that there are no one solution for them, either. All we can do is to give some universal methods to deal with the problem.

Update: It seems that there is a patch that fixes the issue at least for some players. It is downloaded after restarting Steam. So, even if you have done that already, try it again.

Run the game as administrator. Use an exe file in the local folder. Restart Steam. Clear Steam’s download cache (you can do it in the Steam settings, later enter the “Download” section). Keep in mind that you will have to log into the shop afterwards. Verify files. You can do it by selecting properties of Borderlands 4 in your Steam library and choosing the “Installed Files” tab. Turn off all in-game overlays. Update drivers (or go back to the previous version).

I hope that one of the methods presented above will help you and you will be able to enjoy Borderlands 4 solo or with friends. Good luck.