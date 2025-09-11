Will Borderlands 4 be released on Switch, PS4 and Xbox One? Fate of last-gen consoles is sealed

Borderlands 4 is almost here. It is the newest installment of the classic series of looter shooters. Of course, the game will be released on the recent consoles – PS5, Switch 2, Xbox Series S and X – as well as PC. So, those who are interested can already buy Deluxe and Super Deluxe Editions and prepare for the coop experience. However, what about all people who own the old consoles? Let’s find out.

Borderlands 4 on Switch and Switch 2

While I have already written that Borderlands 4 will be released on Switch 2, we need to be more precise. If you are looking for the game on Nintendo’s console on September 11 or 12, 2025, you will not find it. The game will be released later, on October 3 at 12:00 AM for most time zones (yes, it will not be a simultaneous premiere). However, sadly, there are no known plans to publish the newest Borderlands on the previous Switch.

Borderlands 4 on PS4 and Xbox One

It seems that I don’t have good news for the PS4 and Xbox One users. There is no news about potential ports for older consoles. Borderlands 4 will launch only on the current generation, at least initially. We shouldn’t be surprised by this. Recently, Randy Pitchford, CEO and co-funder of Gearbox Software, announced that it is only now that technology has caught up with developers’ ambitions. It means that the game will use power of modern machines well – at least in theory.

Borderlands 4 PC requirements

Borderlands 4 high demand for power is visible with quite high minimum requirements on PC:

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / Intel Arc A580 Storage: 100 GB available space Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Requires 8 CPU Cores for processor. Requires 8 GB VRAM for graphics. SSD storage required

Of course, the recommended PC requirements are much higher than the above:

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Memory: 32 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Intel Arc B580 Storage: 100 GB available space Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. SSD storage required.