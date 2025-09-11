Vault Hunter Pack and Ornate Order Pack in Borderlands 4. Differences between Super Deluxe vs Deluxe Editions

Borderlands is probably the most iconic series of looter shooters. No wonder that so many people wait for it, even after some controversies regarding price of the latest installment. Now, we have a chance to test ourselves whether Borderlands 4 is really worth as much as Randy Pitchford claims it to be. However, before that, there is one important decision to make – which edition to choose. Let’s talk about differences between Deluxe and Super Deluxe Editions.

Gilded Glory Pack in Borderlands 4

Gilded Glory Pack is a reward included in all versions of the game, even the base one. It is a free reward for all players who preordered the game. After Borderlands 4 release, it will be available to purchase separately.

Content of Gilded Glory Pack

4 pieces of legendary gear, 1 Vault Hunter head, 1 Vault Hunter skin, 1 weapon skin, 1 ECHO-4 drone.

Borderlands 4 price

You will not be surprised when I tell you that Super Deluxe Edition is more… super than the regular Deluxe one, right? By “super” I mean that it includes more content. Well, it is pricier, too.

Borderlands 4 Deluxe Edition – 99,99 dollars, Borderlands Super Deluxe Edition – 129,99 dollars.

Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition vs Deluxe Edition

Differences between Borderlands 4 Editions.Source: https://borderlands.2k.com/borderlands-4/

Both editions (Deluxe Edition and Super Deluxe Edition) include

Bounty Pack Bundle Firehawk’s Fury

Exclusive content for Super Deluxe Edition

Vault Hunter Pack Ornate Order Pack

Bounty Pack Bundle in Borderlands 4

4 unique areas, missions and bosses. 4 Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards. New gear and weapons. New Vault Hunter cosmetics. 4 new vehicles with new cosmetics.

Firehawk’s Fury in Borderlands 4

1 Weapon skin.

Vault Hunter Pack in Borderlands 4

2 new playable Vault Hunters. 2 new map regions. New story missions and side missions. New gear and weapons. New Vault Hunter cosmetics. New ECHO skin cosmetic.

Ornate Order Pack in Borderlands 4

4 Vault Hunter skins, 4 Vault Hunter heads, 4 Vault Hunter bodies.