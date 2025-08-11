Controversy in the GTA 5 RP world. FiveM creators confirm „security problem” and announce bans

The mod for GTA V called FiveM has once again become the source of controversy among the community focused on the role-playing variant of the game from Rockstar Games. The team responsible for the modification, Cfx.re, reported that there was a breach of security, as a result of which encrypted files were stolen. The devs of the mod have announced that they will take action against those who decide to use it on their own servers.

FiveM lets you play multiplayer with RPG elements. Its users can create their own private servers and use different mods, so each of them has unique rules and content. The community often shares ideas, but some authors use dedicated FiveM tools, thanks to which their work is encrypted. The use of these assets is therefore dependent on the creators' consent.

Recently, we identified a security issue in our asset escrow system that allowed bad actors to extract encrypted assets from the game client and bypass the safeguards designed to prevent those assets from being used by servers without the permission of the original creator. We take the security of our platform extremely seriously, and our team is working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. A big thank you to all FiveM community members who reached out to alert us to the issue - we are, as always, grateful for your vigilance and support - we read in the official statement.

Right now, the mod creators are investigating servers where unauthorized content has appeared. In case of confirming the allegations, the penalty for their use will be a 2-week ban. Any more unauthorized use of resources will result in permanent exclusion.

Related:GTA 5 actors address fans with a special message. They want players to ask Rockstar Games for something they have greatly missed so far

The FiveM mod has been enjoying great popularity for a decade, although it has not avoided controversy. Its creators had to deal with both internal problems and a conflict with GTA V developers, which ended in a lawsuit. In 2023, the project, along with the team responsible for it, was taken over by Rockstar Games, which didn't solve its numerous issues.