Next Battlefield 6 open beta weekend is coming. Here's everything you need to know about it

Recently, fans of FPS games may feel satisfied, mainly because of Battlefield 6. Despite some issues related to full servers, queues, and unknown errors, the game enjoyed a lot of interest thanks to its open beta. The first weekend, during which players could see how much they would enjoy the game, has already passed, but soon they will have another chance to take on the role of a soldier and fight enemy forces on huge maps. And there is a lot to check out, as there will be several new features that were not available in the previous beta. You can read more about this in our article.

Battlefield 6 second open beta start date

Last weekend was a great experience for many gamers, mainly because they got to see what Battlefield 6 has to offer. And it was all thanks to the open beta.

The 1st open beta was available from August 9 to August 10. However, this is not the end of the dream of playing BF6 again in the near future. Those who want to return to the battlefield will be able to do so from August 14 to August 17, which is coming up soon.

Battlefield 6 second open beta content

The great news is that the 2nd open beta will include several new features compared to the previous one. In addition to the released maps (Liberation Peak, Siege of Cairo, Iberian Offensive), a new map will also be available – Empire State. Designed exclusively for infantry. The fighting takes place mainly in the alleys, on the rooftops, and in the streets of Brooklyn, New York.

In addition to the new map itself, various game modes will also be available. It will be possible to choose those from the previous beta. As for the new ones, players will be able to test their skills in Rush mode, which involves destroying or defending Military Communication systems (M-COMs), and Squad Deathmatch, where teams compete against each other.

It is also worth mentioning that pre-downloading is now possible, so if you haven't downloaded the beta yet, it's worth doing so, especially if you don't have a fast Internet connection.