These scenes from GTA 5 were never meant to come to light. The compilation shows Rockstar's creativity
There are some really interesting things happening off-screen in GTA 5's cutscenes. Some of them are clever tricks, but there is also something funny.
Game developers often use all sorts of tricks and workarounds that you don't see on the screen, but they help keep things running smoothly. This is also true for titles considered outstanding by many, such as Grand Theft Auto V.
What happens off-screen?
A user with the pseudonym Lucas7yoshi focuses on thoroughly analyzing games from Rockstar Games. He recently published a compilation from GTA V and GTA Online, showcasing various crazy things happening off-camera during cutscenes. Some of them indeed look like clever tricks, but there are also those that seem to be done purely for fun. You can watch the video below.
In the first clip, during a cutscene, characters jump out of a flying plane. It turns out that, in reality, they don't fall for long and land safely on a special "surface" after just a few seconds. In the second clip, the characters appear to be walking down stairs, but in reality, they are "sinking" into the floor.
The whole compilation is full of characters doing the "T-pose," which is basically the default stance for 3D models before they're animated. It seems that at certain moments, Rockstar also forgot to remove unnecessary objects, such as shovels underground in front of Franklin's house.
A clever way to save resources is to reuse the same NPCs by having them change into different characters once they leave the screen. A purely comedic example seems to be having a character in a mascot costume off-camera, who doesn't show up anywhere else.
Similar things are certainly happening in other Rockstar games, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, and they should also be present in the upcoming GTA VI. Let's hope Lucas7yoshi or another "detective" can dig up some cool tidbits from them, too.
