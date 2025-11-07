It's almost a given: GTA 5 is coming back to PS Plus, says a reputable source

It looks like one of the most popular games in history will once again be available on PS Plus. The well-known industry leaker, billbil-kun, who's got a solid track record on Dealabs, spilled the beans that Grand Theft Auto V is making a comeback to the game lineup for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers soon.

GTA V is set to be reintroduced to the offer on November 18, 2025. This means Rockstar's game will be included in the November update for the PS Plus catalog, and Sony is planning to officially announce it on Wednesday, November 12th, as usual. The return of GTA 5 might be a small consolation for fans of the series who were recently bummed out by the news of yet another delay in the release of GTA 6.

It's not the first time the Rockstar hit has made it to the lineup. GTA 5 has been on PS Plus before, first in December 2023 and then again in November 2024. As billbil-kun points out, similar to previous cases, the game will likely be available for a limited time (around six months).

As usual, we have to wait for official confirmation from Sony – and the potential announcement of other titles that will join the catalog in the middle of the month.