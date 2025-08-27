Refunding games in PlayStation Store is now faster. Sony finally makes it easy to get your money back

Every player who has ever tried to refund a game purchased in the PlayStation Store knows that it is not an easy task. Sony Corporation has finally decided to do something about it and introduced beneficial changes in this matter.

First and foremost, a simple option to request a refund has finally been added to the PlayStation Store (both on the website and in the app). Previously, this had to be done through customer service, which required a conversation with a company assistant, who was most often a bot, not a real Sony employee. Now it is a standard feature in the store/app interface, not requiring chats with AI and going through many forms. You can see how to use this feature in the official guide. However, the refund requirements have not changed. Therefore, the application must be submitted within 14 days of purchase. Additionally, the returned game or DLC could not have been downloaded or streamed.

Facilitating refunds is part of Sony's broader plan to improve the PlayStation Store. The corporation, among other things, added the option to pay using Apple Pay and Cash App services to the website. Last year they added tags to make it easier to find games with accessibility options.