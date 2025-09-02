How to get and use Heart of the Well in PoE2. This unique jewel may be a powerful weapon

Not so long ago, update 0.3.0, The Third Edict, for Path of Exile 2 was released. There were some initial technical problems like download issues or trouble connecting to instances, no wonder though, as its introduction was accompanied by a free weekend. Now, we have access to the fourth act of story and new League: Rise of the Abyssal. One of the items added to the game is Heart of the Well that can give you powerful bonuses. So, let’s talk about how to get and use it.

How to get Heart of the Well in PoE 2?

Heart of the Well is a jewel type item added in Rise of the Abyssal League. It’s quite useful because it allows you to have four bonuses once located in your passive skill tree.

So, how to get this item? Heart of the Well Diamond drops from Rogue Exile. It’s a type of enemy you might know – it was added to the game earlier this year. However, to get HotW, you must meet specific conditions. You need to kill Rogue Exile twice during Abyss encounter. When you do this for the second time, the opponent should drop Heart of the Well (at this point we can’t be sure that it is 100% guaranteed drop, but definitely an often one).

How to use Heart of the Well in PoE 2?

As I mentioned earlier, Heart of the Well allows you to have four passive bonuses. However, when you first pick up this item you will see that all slots are blocked. To change it, you must go to The Well of Souls. You can get there from Lightless Passage. You will find this place during Act 2 in Mastodon Badlands. It’s in the upper corner of the map.

Mastodon Badlands – Lightless Passage – The Well of Souls.Path of Exile 2, Grinding Gear Games

When you reach this place, you can interact with The Well of Souls. When you do this, you will see a place where you can put Heart of the Well. Do this and confirm your choice. Instantly, you will see a list of three modifiers. However, you can choose only one of them. After this, you can repeat the process until you get all 4 upgrades.