How to get new shards in Grow a Garden (GaG). Rainbow, Gold, Silver and GiantBean mutations can be yours

Grow a Garden is on fire – after the popular cooking event, developers have introduced Beanstalk. It brings many new features. For example, you have an opportunity to get two pets – Cyclamen and Griffin. We can’t forget about Admin Abuse War that took place past weekend, too. During this event you could also get interesting rewards. And that is not all. In the second part of Beanstalk, the GaG team implemented fresh shards. So, it’s the perfect time to learn what they do and how to get them.

How to get new Shards in Grow a Garden (GaG)?

There are four new types of Shards. Each of them gives your pet a specific mutation. Unfortunately, obtaining them is not easy.

Silver Shard

You can obtain it by completing all rare, legendary and mythical achievements. As the name suggests, it applies a silver mutation on the selected pet.

Gold Shard

To get Gold Shard you need to complete “Catch Them All” achievements. This item applies Gold mutation on a chosen pet and gives them big boost to their passive ability.

Rainbow Shard

You can get Rainbow Shard by completing all pets’ achievements that you can find in the garden guide. Thanks to this gear, one of your pets will acquire Rainbow mutation that will enhance their passive ability even more than in the case of Gold mutation.

GiantBean Shard

GiantBean Shard can be obtained in two ways. The first is to purchase it at Goliath's Goods. This will cost you 15,000,000 Sheckles. The second option is to craft it with:

3 x Beanstalk Crops; 1 x Cleansing Pet Shard; 15,000 Sheckles.

This Shard applies the GiantBean mutation on a pet that increases XP gain. The amount of experience depends on the number of beanstalks in your garden. On the other hand, the animal's hunger grows 15% faster.

However, keep in mind that GiantBean Shard is part of the Beanstalk event which will end on August 30. So, there is a chance that this item will soon be unavailable.