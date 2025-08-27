Death Stranding 3 without Hideo Kojima? Legendary creator already has the concept ready

The excitement related to the June premiere of Death Stranding 2 is slowly subsiding and many fans of the series are beginning to ponder about a potential third installment. It turns out that such a game can be done, but Hideo Kojima will not work on it.

The developer revealed this during a panel at the World Strand Tour event. Kojima stated that he has no plans to create the next installment of the series, as the ending of DS2 was the culmination of the story he prepared. However, Kojima already has an idea forDeath Stranding 3. He simply hopes that someone else will take care of its implementation.

Such an approach by the developer should not be surprising. Hideo Kojima is already 62 years old, and creating modern AAA games is taking more and more time. We waited six long years for Death Stranding 2, although it should be added that this was partly due to delays caused by the pandemic. Despite this, the developer is aware that his career will not last forever and it is not surprising that he does not want to spend many years creating a sequel to a story that, in his opinion, has already been finished.

Kojima admits that in recent years he has had some health problems, which prompted him to reflect on his own mortality. He revealed that when he finally leaves his studio, his team will have to drastically change their way of creating games, because if they try to copy what Kojima did, they will fail and go bankrupt. That's why the developer wants to inspire others working with him to blaze their own trails. Therefore, entrusting Death Stranding 3 to someone else is a good example of this.