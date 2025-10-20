AI may soon start making remakes and remasters of games. Hideo Kojima weaves a dark vision of the future

The creator of the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding series weaves a vision of a future where AI creates refreshed versions of games. However, it seems that this is not what he fears most.

Christian Pieniazek

AI may soon start making remakes and remasters of games. Hideo Kojima weaves a dark vision of the future Source: Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Artificial intelligence has the characteristic of not creating anything new, but rather reworking what we "feed" it. Due to the nature of this tool, it can be used in the video game development process to create refreshed versions of already known titles. At least, that's what Hideo Kojima, the creator of such titles as Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid, believes.

As Kojima stated in an interview with Rolling Stone Brasil:

I think that, in the future, remakes and sequels will be made by AI.

Although such a vision may seem bleak, Kojima is more concerned about something else. In his opinion, the danger lies not so much in using artificial intelligence for this purpose but in the fact that developers and publishers focus on revisiting what we already know.

People often ask me what I think about the gaming industry releasing so many sequels, but this isn’t exclusive to games. The film industry does the same thing with remakes and reboots. (...) Since these works are already well known, it’s easier to produce them and attract investment. From a commercial standpoint, there's nothing wrong with that. But if the industry only does that, it will be dangerous. We need to keep creating new things.

Hideo Kojima undoubtedly belongs to the group of creators who are constantly working on new suff. He says making video games is his passion, but it can also be "exhausting," so if he ever feels like he doesn't need it anymore, he'll just stop doing it. Fans of his work can only hope that this doesn't happen anytime soon.

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

