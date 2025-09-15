Defeat Sidney Pointy Legs in Borderlands 4. Location and list of legendary drops

Borderlands series is a well-known looter shooter, where players kill many dangerous enemies to obtain increasingly better and rarer weapons. The latest Gearbox Software production, Borderlands 4, is no different. Of course, exploration is an important part of the game, golden chests and opponents don’t grow on trees, you need to find them. However, the core of the gameplay is still defeating hordes of hostiles and bosses – you can do it alone or with friends. An example is Sidney Pointylegs. This fight is a great chance to obtain rare items. Here you will find information about arena location and potential legendary drops for defeating this boss.

Where to find Sidney Pointylegs in Borderlands 4?

Sidney Pointylegs is a boss that will appear during a certain activity called Ripper Drill Sites – The Prospects. You will find it in the far east from The Launchpad (the faction town), more specifically in the Hungering Plain area. Initially, when you arrive there, you will be attacked by a horde of Rippers. Once you defeat them, Sidney Pointylegs will be summoned to the battlefield and the fight will begin. Remember that you should shoot at Sidney’s head. Mind the health bars to be the most effective. You should start with weapons that deal shock damage type. Later, incendiary is a must. You can finish the boss with Corrosive or Cryo.

Legendary drops from Sidney Pointylegs in Borderlands 4

As with every powerful enemy in Borderlands 4, defeating Sidney Pointylegs can provide you with powerful items. Of course, the chance of this happening is random. As for what you can expect from the legendary items that can drop after defeating Sidney Pointylegs, it is:

Disc Jockey – Heavy Weapon Ordnance – “Bouncing Biscuits”: energy disc projectiles bounce up to 5 times, and gain 20% damage per bounce. Swarm – Grenade Ordnance – in the case of this grenade, perks may differ from one another. Noisy Cricket – Pistol – although it is not the best weapon in terms of perks or stats, it is an Easter egg added by the developers, which refers to the weapon from the movie Men in Black.

That's it for the legendary items you can get for defeating Sidney Pointylegs. If you're hunting for any of these rewards, remember the new mechanic that allows you to resurrect a defeated boss. All you have to do is approach the entrance to the boss arena and interact with Moxxi's Big Encore Machine. For a fee, it will be possible to reset the boss.