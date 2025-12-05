Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

We’re back in Cookie Jam with another batch of puzzles in the Buzzwords challenge. We’re kicking things off with a truly musical topic, as we’re looking for a type of instrument. If you can’t guess it on your own, here’s the answer to: Popular Hawaiian lute.

Answer to “Popular Hawaiian lute” in Cookie Jam

There are quite a few instruments that fall into the lute family, ranging from guitars and mandolins to ouds and banjos, but for this particular puzzle, there’s only one correct answer, and it is:

Popular Hawaiian lute – Ukulele

A ukulele is a small, plucked string instrument that originated in Hawaii in the late 1800s. Although it resembles a miniature guitar, it has its own unique construction, sound, and history. Most ukuleles have four nylon strings (though some use paired strings), which give the instrument its signature bright, warm, and cheerful tone.

The ukulele’s roots trace back to Portuguese immigrants who brought instruments like the machete and braguinha to Hawaii. Hawaiians adapted these designs, refined the shape and tuning, and eventually created what we now know as the ukulele. It quickly became a beloved part of Hawaiian culture and music, and over time, it spread worldwide.

