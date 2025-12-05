“Ruin your DM's day.” Esoteric Ebb, the chaotic RPG mixing D&D and Disco Elysium, confirms Spring release window

In Esoteric Ebb, you can either rise up as a legendary Cleric or accidentally throw the whole campaign into chaos – and trust me, things can go sideways really fast, even if you’re not trying to break the game. Your choices can lead to some wild outcomes, and those strange dialogue options are practically daring you to click them just to see what happens.

Become a Cleric, wreak havoc, and play like your goal is to make your Dungeon Master cry

Esoteric Ebb is an upcoming CRPG made by solo developer Christoffer Bodegard and published by Raw Fury. The dev himself describes it as something in the vein of Planescape: Torment or Disco Elysium, and you can feel it. The game pulls a ton of inspiration from tabletop DnD, mixing that old-school, dice-driven vibe with both classic and modern CRPG mechanics. If it all comes together, we might be looking at another rich, story-heavy gem.

In Esoteric Ebb, we play as a not very glamourous government cleric – not really a hero material. We’re sent to look into a mysterious explosion at a tea shop, which just so happens to occur five days before Norvik’s first-ever election. So no pressure.

We won’t be wandering around alone, though. We’ve got a goblin sidekick tagging along as we explore the streets, towers, and some very questionable underground tunnels. Along the way, we’ll run into all sorts of characters (living or dead) from mythological creatures to your standard shady bureaucrats. Expect to navigate political factions, conspiracies, magical oddities, and plenty of weirdness.

At its core, Esoteric Ebb is all about dialogue and choice. Most of the gameplay happens through conversations, with other characters or with the “voices” in your head, represented as your stats like Strength, Wisdom, and Charisma arguing over your every decision. All actions – social encounters, sneaking around, stealing, fighting – come down to dice rolls.

As a “cleric of esoteric events,” we’ve also got access to reality-bending magic like mind-control, detecting secrets, talking to the dead (or the living on a weird day), and more. These abilities give us all kinds of strange ways to deal with problems beyond the usual persuasion or violence.

Combat is there, but Norvik treats violence as a last resort. When you do end up fighting, it’s still all dice rolls, and things can get as chaotic or hilarious as any tabletop session.

And yes, Esoteric Ebb is intentionally weird. The game leans into absurdity, dark humor, surreal moments, and bizarre choices, like eating a giant pile of rotten apples just to see what’s under them. As the dev described it himself: “Become the most interesting player at the table and completely ruin your DM’s day.”

If you’ve been craving another Disco Elysium-style, story-driven experience, this might be one to watch. The game is currently set for a spring 2026 release, launching exclusively on Steam. You can wishlist it now, or follow Christoffer Bodegard on X to keep up with development.