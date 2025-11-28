Need help with “A mathmatic statement” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

We kicked off this week’s Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam with some easy ones. “When clouds get too heavy, it will” and “Measure your weight with this” were a piece of cake, but then “Grainy breakfast porridge” might stump a few people at first. And “A mathmatic statement” (yes, even Cookie Jam has its typos) is definitely a tough one.

Answer to “A mathmatic statement” in Cookie Jam

It’s not even supposed to be “Mathematic statement” – the correct form is actually “Mathematical statement.” But let’s not focus on small things; you’re not here for grammar anyway. Here’s the answer to this Cookie Jam puzzle:

A mathematical statement – Equation

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

In mathematics, a statement is something that asserts a fact, it can be evaluated as either true or false. Among the common mathematical terms, an equation fits this definition perfectly because it’s essentially a statement that declares the equality of two expressions, like 2 + 2 = 4. Equations are the building blocks of much of mathematics, from simple arithmetic to advanced algebra and beyond, because they provide a clear, verifiable claim. Unlike a formula, which is more of a general rule or relationship between variables, or an expression, which is simply a combination of numbers and symbols without asserting anything on its own, an equation explicitly states something that can be tested and confirmed.

Don’t forget to check out our other Cookie Jam guides. We cover the trickiest Buzzwords each week.