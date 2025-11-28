Need help with “A mathmatic statement” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

There’s a small misspelling in today’s puzzle, but it still needs to be solved. Here’s the answer to “A mathmatic statement” in Cookie Jam.
We kicked off this week’s Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam with some easy ones. “When clouds get too heavy, it will” and “Measure your weight with this” were a piece of cake, but then “Grainy breakfast porridge” might stump a few people at first. And “A mathmatic statement” (yes, even Cookie Jam has its typos) is definitely a tough one.
It’s not even supposed to be “Mathematic statement” – the correct form is actually “Mathematical statement.” But let’s not focus on small things; you’re not here for grammar anyway. Here’s the answer to this Cookie Jam puzzle:
If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.
In mathematics, a statement is something that asserts a fact, it can be evaluated as either true or false. Among the common mathematical terms, an equation fits this definition perfectly because it’s essentially a statement that declares the equality of two expressions, like 2 + 2 = 4. Equations are the building blocks of much of mathematics, from simple arithmetic to advanced algebra and beyond, because they provide a clear, verifiable claim. Unlike a formula, which is more of a general rule or relationship between variables, or an expression, which is simply a combination of numbers and symbols without asserting anything on its own, an equation explicitly states something that can be tested and confirmed.
Don’t forget to check out our other Cookie Jam guides. We cover the trickiest Buzzwords each week.
0
Author: Olga Racinowska
Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.
Cookie Jam answer to “Grainy breakfast porridge” and “Largest planet in the solar system”
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily
Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick