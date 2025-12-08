Where Winds Meet is coming to mobile. Learn about release time, date and cross progression

Where Winds Meet has taken players' hearts by storm. It is a sandbox with gacha elements, which allows you to explore a large world, complete various quests, and even participate in mini-games. This free to play title will soon be available on more platforms. Specifically, mobile devices. If you want to find out when the game will be released on Android and iOS, and how cross-progression works, you can read about it here.

Mobile version of Where Winds Meet (WWM) release date

On their official YouTube channel, the creators of Where Winds Meet have published a Dev Talk in which they discuss the upcoming changes. In addition to improving optimization, particularly on PlayStation 5, the developers reminded viewers that WWM will be released on December 12, 2025, on mobile devices (Android and iOS). Just like on other platforms, the game will be free-to-play.

Where Winds Meet will be available for pre-download on December 11, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. (UTC +8). It is worth noting that 5 million users have registered for the mobile version, which might result in additional free rewards being added to your accounts (as is often the case with games of this type, as a token of gratitude from the developers).

Will Where Winds Meet (WWM) mobile version have cross progression?

The good news for WWM players is that the game will feature cross-progression upon the release of the mobile version. This means that you will be able to log into your existing account, either from a PC or PS5, and continue your adventure. No progress will be lost. Also, don’t worry about your control settings. Although the screen on mobiles will not be as large as on your PC monitor or TV, the game will allow you to customize your control layout according to your preferences.