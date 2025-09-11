These top 3 essences in Cronos are must-haves. We show you where to find them

Using essences in Cronos will allow you to gain passive bonuses to the Traveler's statistics. Some of them are very useful. In this text, we advise you on which essences are best to have in the phylactery, as well as how to obtain them.

Although we do not go into details about the plot in the text, some information contained here may be considered minor spoilers.

How does unlocking and replacing essences work?

The Traveler can obtain essences from the characters she encounters. Some of them are related to the main plot. Others, however, are optional and need to be found during free exploration. Essences are stored in the phylactery and at any given time you can have a maximum of three with you.

Each essence offers a passive bonus to statistics. You have to deal with a significant difficulty here, because acquiring a new essence means that you need to permanently removal one of the currently owned ones. You cannot just disable it. Once removed, it will be lost forever. You will experience the first forced removal of essence during the story. As for the subsequent essences, you can ignore adding new ones if you are satisfied with the ones you have.

3 best essences for the phylactery

You can obtain the first two very useful essences as you progress in the main storyline - you should not remove them as you continue playing the game. Keep them until the very end of the game.

Edward Wisniewski - Gathering this essence allows you to inflict greater damage to burning opponents. Try to use the flamethrower and the Pyre mines as often as possible. You will appreciate this especially when fighting with the elite Orphans - you can stop them with fire, and then defeat them faster. Lidia Marzec - The essence of the Traveler found on the tram and it allows to find a bit more energy while exploring the world. This is a very important upgrade, because energy is the main currency in the game. It is used not only for buying consumable items (ammunition, first aid kits, mines, etc.), but also for unlocking weapon upgrades.

The third good essence is Krzysztof Marzec. You can find him at the abbey, specifically during the main mission in which you have to find items to open the main entrance to the church. Shortly after finding the sword, you may come across a side area with a dead Traveler.

This essence causes rifles to deal more damage, but only if the shots are fired while standing still. This is consistent with the default method of using these weapons, so there is no need to drastically change the play style. The unlocked essence will greatly help you, among other things, in defeating the boss found in the church. This fight requires hitting distant glands and the rifle is the perfect weapon for this.

Trophies associated with essences

Adding and storing essences will allow you to unlock several achievements:

To Bring Them Back - You have to bring the essence of a fallen Traveler. You will get the trophy automatically. The Preserver - You must bring the essence from all the fallen Travelers. There are five of them in total and those who are not related to the main plot can be treated as collectibles. Essence Aquired - You need to extract Edward. You will get the trophy automatically.

The Orthodox - You must complete the game only with essences designated by the Collective. The required essences are Edward Wisniewski, Artur Baryka (you need to choose the first dialogue option during the visit to the Steelworks) and Dawid Zybert. Punks Not Dead! - You have to finish the game with Edward's essence. Do not replace it after you receive the essence in the early stage of the game. Togetherness - You need to gather the essences of Lidia Marzec, Marcel Marzec, and Krzysztof Marzec. Reach the fallen Travelers and add them to the phylactery, removing essences of those who are not part of the Marzec family. It's best to save this achievement for the second playthrough.

Unlocking these achievements/trophies is necessary to obtain the platinum trophy.