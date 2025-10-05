Edain, the big fan project for The Battle for Middle-Earth 2, with a ton of new maps

We will never get a continuation of The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-Earth, and due to EA losing the license, there’s no chance of the game returning to digital distribution. However, this RTS is still being actively developed by fans. We’re writing about it because a new version of the Edain project, one of the most important mods for this classic strategy game, has been released.

What’s new in version 4.8.3 of the Edain mod?

The new release, numbered 4.8.3, brings plenty of additions.

First and foremost, the mod has gained twenty new maps. Twelve of them are refreshed and improved versions of old fan-made projects, including variants for two, four, and six players. On top of that, there are seven maps built around a new type of building (semi-fortresses—strongholds that are open on one side) introduced in version 4.8.2. One new map has also been added to the Fortress category. AI-controlled forces can finally recruit Ents. Gameplay balance has also been improved, both in terms of the maps and the factions, and many technical issues have been fixed.

What is Edain and why is it worth installing?

Edain began as a mod whose goal was to rebuild the game in a way that would make it more faithful to what can be found in the book trilogy and the film series. To achieve this, the authors added new heroes and abilities, and also split the available factions into several separate ones, enriching each with new units so that it functions as an independent army. Many additional mechanics were implemented as well, such as the option to give a hero one of the Rings or expanded building systems allowing, for example, the construction of great castles.

Over time, the creators also began to greatly expand the game’s content. In addition to new maps, they added, among other things, a campaign based on The Hobbit and significantly expanded the War of the Ring mode.