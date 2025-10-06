How to get Iron Slash 1 in Digimon Story Time Stranger. Get your Digi-Eggs easily

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is a JRPG with a turn-based combat. However, fighting is not the only thing you can do in this game. You will also explore digital and real worlds, perform various tasks, and craft. You will do all that with Digimons like Black Agumon or Black Gabumon, and the key to obtain them all is Digi-Eggs. However, each of them requires something different to create. For example, the Digi-Egg of Sincerity or the Digi-Egg of Knowledge need Iron Slash 1. If you want to find out where to get this “material,” you've come to the right place.

How to get Iron Slash 1 in Digimon Story Time Stranger?

Iron Slash 1 is a material required to create certain Digi-Eggs, namely the Digi-Egg of Knowledge and the Digi-Egg of Sincerity. Thaks to them, you will be able to obtain new Digimon, and it is important to constantly expand your collection of creatures to be prepared for any battle.

So where can you find Iron Slash 1? You'll need to go to the In-between Theater location and talk to the Bartender there. Scroll down, and you should see Iron Slash 1, which costs 1,500 YEN per item. Since you can manually change Digimon attachments, it is also possible to obtain this item by leveling-up Hagurumon to level 10.

When will I be able to craft Digi-Eggs in Digimon Story Time Stranger?

In addition to the required items, you will need to unlock the option to create Digi-Eggs in the first place. Fortunately, this is not a difficult task. All you need to do is progress the story. Complete the main quests until you reach the final stage of Factorial Town. Once you finish it, you can return to the location called Vulcanusmon's Forge, at the bottom of the town. There you will find the NPC called Vulcanusmon. Talk to him, select the desired Digi-Eggs, make sure that you have all the required components, and that's it.