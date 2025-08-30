Enchanted Egg in Grow a Garden (GaG). Not only Cockatrice or Ladybug. There are other new pets too

Grow a Garden is here with the new event. This time we go to the magic land in the Fairy update. Of course, there is a new egg to get. It is called thematically – Enchanted. There are some interesting companions to gather thanks to it. Let’s meet Cockatrice, Glimmering Sprite, Ladybug, Pixie and Imp in GaG.

Ladybug in Grow a Garden (GaG)

This pet is the easiest to get from the Enchanted Egg. It has 50% chance of drop. At the same time, it is potentially the least useful, as it boosts growth of flower type plants.

Pixie in Grow a Garden (GaG)

This is the second easiest to get pet. It has 29% chance to hatch. It makes all nearby plants grow faster. As well as all nearby players will levitate. So, it is definitely an interesting and fun addition to your garden.

Imp in Grow a Garden (GaG)

It is a strange pet. It does not grant a boost for your garden, but it gives random rewards to you. However, only if you catch it. After successfully catching it, there is a chance for the game to repeat. It has 15% chance to drop.

Glimmering Sprite in Grow a Garden (GaG)

It is the most important pet for Fairy event. It applies Glimmering mutation to nearby plants. And as we know it, this trait is crucial for this update. Sadly, it is one of the rarest pets – 5% chance to get it.

Cockatrice in Grow a Garden (GaG)

It is the most useful and rare pet in the Enchanted Egg. Traditionally, 1% chance of a drop. However, it is worth the chase. Its first ability, called Silver Screech, can turn nearby plants into silver (5 multiplier) or in rarer cases into gold (20 multiplier) ones. His second, and more powerful, Venom spit skill makes the pet spit at 5-10 different plants, pets or eggs.