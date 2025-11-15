Digging rewards in Grow a Garden (GaG) Smithing event. Let’s find treasures

While the best days of Grow a Garden seems to be behind us, at least for now, it can’t be denied that the game is still insanely popular and many AAA developers would like to have as many players and this Roblox production. This strong fans’ interest is fueled by frequent big updates. Every week, GaG is back with a new event (or an upgrade of the previous one) – this time it is called Smithing. Of course, as the name implies, we are about to craft various things. That’s not all, though. Now, we can also dig up rewards. If you want to learn what you can get for your hard work, your in a good place.

Digging rewards in Grow a Garden

Remember that the number of times you can search for treasures is limited. You will have to reset the island if you want to dig more.

Common Coal (12,37%), Digging Crate (12,37%), Rare Coal (8.25%), Lumin Bloom – plant (7.22%), Termite – pet (7.22%), 10 Watering Can – gear (5.15%), Gem Egg (5.15%), Geode Turtle – pet (5.15%), Legendary Coal (5.15%), Luna Stem – plant (5.15%), Medium Toy – gear (5.15%), Medium Treat – gear (5.15%),

