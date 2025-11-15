Digging rewards in Grow a Garden (GaG) Smithing event. Let’s find treasures

Would you like to learn what you can get for digging in Grow a Garden? Let’s look at Smithing event rewards.
While the best days of Grow a Garden seems to be behind us, at least for now, it can’t be denied that the game is still insanely popular and many AAA developers would like to have as many players and this Roblox production. This strong fans’ interest is fueled by frequent big updates. Every week, GaG is back with a new event (or an upgrade of the previous one) – this time it is called Smithing. Of course, as the name implies, we are about to craft various things. That’s not all, though. Now, we can also dig up rewards. If you want to learn what you can get for your hard work, your in a good place.
Remember that the number of times you can search for treasures is limited. You will have to reset the island if you want to dig more.
Would you like to learn more about Grow a Garden and other games? Follow un on Google News. It is free and you help us a lot.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
Crafting recipes during Smithing event in Grow a Garden (GaG)
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide