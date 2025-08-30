Fairy Favors in Grow a Garden (GaG). Get Fairy points and make a wish!

The new Grow a Garden event is here. Its main attraction is completing Fairy Favors. Once you do that, you will get some Fairy points that can be used to buy new things or even modify the event itself. Of course, there are also rewards, which can be quite nice. That’s why let’s talk about these new quests and how to complete them.

Complete Fairy Favors in Grow a Garden (GaG) to get Fairy points and make a wish

First of all, there are 5 stages of Fairy Favors in GaG. Each of them requires a higher tier of plants. The last one will ask for Prismatic! Keep in mind though, that it is not a strict division. The tiers can be mixed. However, the general rule is that the higher a stage is, the chance for it to demand better rarity grows. So, be prepared for that. Moreover, you can’t give any crops to the fountain. You need them to be Glimmering. It is a new mutation. We have written how to get it in a separate guide. Feel free to check it out. Below we have prepared a list of crops which can be asked on different stages (the list is not complete).

Fairy Favors Stage 1

Reward: 500 Fairy Points

Carrot Corn Orange Tulip Strawberry Tomato

Fairy Favors Stage 2

Reward: 550 Fairy Points

Apple Bamboo Daffodil Pumpkin Watermelon

Fairy Favors Stage 3

Reward: 1200 Fairy Points

Apple Coconut Dragon Fruit Mango Pumpkin

Fairy Favors Stage 4

Reward: 2300 Fairy Points

Cacao Glowthorn (new plant) Grape Mushroom Sunbulb (New plant)

Fairy Favors Stage 5

Reward: 5000 Fairy Points