Fairy Favors in Grow a Garden (GaG). Get Fairy points and make a wish!

Fairy points is a new currency which is used during the Fairy event. Thanks to it, you will be able to get some interesting rewards and modify the event itself. You will need to complete Fairy Favors first, though.
The new Grow a Garden event is here. Its main attraction is completing Fairy Favors. Once you do that, you will get some Fairy points that can be used to buy new things or even modify the event itself. Of course, there are also rewards, which can be quite nice. That’s why let’s talk about these new quests and how to complete them.
Complete Fairy Favors in Grow a Garden (GaG) to get Fairy points and make a wish
First of all, there are 5 stages of Fairy Favors in GaG. Each of them requires a higher tier of plants. The last one will ask for Prismatic! Keep in mind though, that it is not a strict division. The tiers can be mixed. However, the general rule is that the higher a stage is, the chance for it to demand better rarity grows. So, be prepared for that. Moreover, you can’t give any crops to the fountain. You need them to be Glimmering. It is a new mutation. We have written how to get it in a separate guide. Feel free to check it out. Below we have prepared a list of crops which can be asked on different stages (the list is not complete).
Fairy Favors Stage 1
Reward: 500 Fairy Points
- Carrot
- Corn
- Orange Tulip
- Strawberry
- Tomato
Fairy Favors Stage 2
Reward: 550 Fairy Points
- Apple
- Bamboo
- Daffodil
- Pumpkin
- Watermelon
Fairy Favors Stage 3
Reward: 1200 Fairy Points
- Apple
- Coconut
- Dragon Fruit
- Mango
- Pumpkin
Fairy Favors Stage 4
Reward: 2300 Fairy Points
- Cacao
- Glowthorn (new plant)
- Grape
- Mushroom
- Sunbulb (New plant)
Fairy Favors Stage 5
Reward: 5000 Fairy Points
- Beanstalk
- Elder Strawberry
- Glowthorn (new plant)
- Romanesco
- Sugar Apple
March 26, 2025